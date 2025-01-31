Escalating Tensions: Israel's Bekaa Valley Strikes Amidst Ceasefire
Two fatalities and ten injuries have been reported in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley following Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah targets. Despite a ceasefire agreement, tensions escalate as accusations of non-compliance arise. Israel claims breaches by Hezbollah, while Lebanon condemns the ongoing attacks. The conflict persists as deadlines for troop withdrawals loom.
In a significant escalation, Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley claimed two lives, as per reports from the Lebanese health ministry on Friday. Simultaneously, Israel confirmed targeting several Hezbollah installations, inclusive of an underground weapons development facility.
The conflict endures despite a ceasefire agreement, with Lebanon's health ministry reporting ten injuries amidst ongoing hostilities. Criticism pours in from Hezbollah, labeling Israel's actions a severe infringement, while Lebanon's leaders urge an immediate cessation of strikes.
As deadlines approach for troop withdrawals, Israel's military maintains control over contested regions, citing security breaches by Hezbollah. This ongoing strife underscores the fragile nature of regional peace efforts, with tensions consistently threatening to escalate into broader conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
