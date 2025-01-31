Congress Criticizes Economic Survey: Ease of Doing Business vs. Public Welfare

The Congress party has criticized the BJP-led government's recently presented Economic Survey, arguing that it prioritizes Ease of Doing Business over essential public welfare reforms. Despite advocating a new GST 2.0 and addressing 'tax terrorism' from the past decade, the survey remains silent on these issues.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh pointed out that the survey lacks emphasis on crucial public health issues like pollution and chemical contamination. Additionally, he stressed the significance of MGNREGA, which has been pivotal for rural ecological health and livelihood improvement, while questioning the government's reduced support for it.

The survey also notes the growth in Indian financial markets, with over 11.5 crore unique investors, yet overlooks concerns surrounding the regulation by entities like SEBI. Moreover, it highlights the persistent trade deficits, particularly with China, signifying a need for more protective yet competitive industrial policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)