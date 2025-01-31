Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Economic Survey: Ease of Doing Business vs. Public Welfare

The Congress expressed discontent with the BJP-led Centre over the latest Economic Survey, citing its focus on Ease of Doing Business over critical public welfare issues like GST reform and combating pollution. They highlighted MGNREGA's importance for rural sustainability and criticized reduced support for the scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 17:13 IST
Congress Criticizes Economic Survey: Ease of Doing Business vs. Public Welfare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has criticized the BJP-led government's recently presented Economic Survey, arguing that it prioritizes Ease of Doing Business over essential public welfare reforms. Despite advocating a new GST 2.0 and addressing 'tax terrorism' from the past decade, the survey remains silent on these issues.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh pointed out that the survey lacks emphasis on crucial public health issues like pollution and chemical contamination. Additionally, he stressed the significance of MGNREGA, which has been pivotal for rural ecological health and livelihood improvement, while questioning the government's reduced support for it.

The survey also notes the growth in Indian financial markets, with over 11.5 crore unique investors, yet overlooks concerns surrounding the regulation by entities like SEBI. Moreover, it highlights the persistent trade deficits, particularly with China, signifying a need for more protective yet competitive industrial policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025