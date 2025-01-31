India Weighs Maldives' Recent Trade Moves Amidst Economic Concerns
India is closely monitoring recent trade agreements between the Maldives and other countries, including Turkey and China. These agreements may lead to revenue losses for the Maldives, raising concerns in India about the island nation's fiscal stability. India competes with China for influence in the region.
The Indian foreign ministry has expressed concerns that these agreements could undermine the Maldives' long-term financial stability. This response came during a recent press briefing, where spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the potential economic repercussions.
This development is part of the broader geopolitical contest between China and India, as both nations strive to expand their influence in the strategically significant Maldives.
