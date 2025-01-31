Left Menu

Daring Escape: Police Team Attacked in Surouli Village

In Surouli village, a police team was attacked while attempting to arrest a criminal, resulting in injuries to a sub-inspector and a constable. The attacker helped the suspect escape, but subsequent arrests were made. An investigation is ongoing to identify all culprits involved.

31-01-2025
In a brazen act of violence, a police team was assaulted while trying to apprehend a wanted criminal in Surouli village. The altercation left a sub-inspector and constable injured, shedding light on the perilous challenges faced by law enforcement officers.

As reported by SHO Kanchan Rai, the suspect, Pankaj Gupta, an Ahilwar village resident, faced charges after a cheque he provided bounced. Carrying out their duty, Inspector Varun Singh and constable Amar Singh from Bariyarpur police station spotted Gupta and attempted to arrest him.

The situation escalated when Gupta's supporters intervened, attacking the officers and facilitating Gupta's escape. The culprits were later apprehended, including several supporters, although investigations remain ongoing to ensure justice is served in this assault on officers fulfilling their duties.

