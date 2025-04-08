Left Menu

Sailing Inspired: Indian Women Officers Embark on Historic Global Voyage

Eleven women from India's armed forces embark on a pioneering global circumnavigation in a bold statement of empowerment and maritime excellence. The Tri-Services All Women Around The World Sailing Expedition showcases women's capabilities in defense, navigating treacherous waters from India to Seychelles and back, proving no goal is unreachable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 11:07 IST
Sailing Inspired: Indian Women Officers Embark on Historic Global Voyage
Tri-Services All Women Around The World Sailing Expedition. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark initiative that underscores the rising spirit of Nari Shakti, eleven women officers from India's armed forces embark on a historic global sailing expedition. The Tri-Services All Women Around The World Sailing Expedition showcases unparalleled maritime prowess and the empowerment of women in defense forces.

The crew, comprising officers from the Army, Navy, and Air Force, began their journey from Mumbai. This ambitious expedition aims to traverse the world's dangerous seas, embodying a powerful message of courage and adventure. Their voyage was flagged off by Lt Gen A K Ramesh, marking a significant chapter in India's maritime history.

Selected through a rigorous process, the women trained intensively under expert mentors. This expedition is not merely an adventure; it represents a narrative of empowerment, shattering stereotypes and inspiring future generations of women to challenge boundaries and embrace adventure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

