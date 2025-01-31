Gurugram's Odd Case of the Disappearing Allegation
Five years after the Gurugram Municipal Corporation suggested legal action against ex-councillor Suresh Dua for illegal construction, their recommendation remains unacted upon. Despite renewed efforts and RTI revelation, the police claim no reminder has reached them, while Dua refutes the accusations, expressing his willingness to cooperate with investigations.
In a startling revelation, the Gurugram Municipal Corporation's attempt to initiate legal proceedings against a former councillor for illegal construction was inexplicably disregarded by the police. This was uncovered five years later when the story resurfaced through a Right to Information (RTI) application.
According to Hari Om, a junior engineer with the corporation, the initial request had been inadvertently dismissed, remaining unattended. Prompted by this oversight, a follow-up request has recently been dispatched to law enforcement officials to ensure action is taken.
The latest communication highlights a 2020 appeal to the Shivaji Nagar police station to address encroachment issues involving builder Suresh Dua. Despite previous instructions, the FIR was never filed. The former councillor, dismissing the claims as groundless, has expressed his readiness to undergo any required investigation.
