AAP's Bachat Patra: Saving Delhi's Rupees, Securing Futures
Arvind Kejriwal claims that the AAP government's welfare schemes help Delhi households save Rs 25,000 monthly, promising an additional Rs 10,000 if re-elected. He contrasted AAP's policies with the BJP's fiscal plans. Kejriwal criticized the BJP for diverting public funds to corporate allies.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal emphasized the financial impact of the AAP government's welfare schemes during the launch of the 'Bachat Patra' campaign. He declared that these initiatives help households save an average of Rs 25,000 each month, with an extra Rs 10,000 promised if the party is re-elected.
Kejriwal touted the policies such as free bus travel and health schemes, pointing out their advantages over BJP's financial strategies. He accused the BJP of planning to terminate these benefits and redirect public finances to their corporate allies if they come to power.
The AAP leader further presented a 'Bachat Patra' to a family, illustrating potential savings of Rs 50,200 monthly. Kejriwal warned voters against losing these benefits by supporting the BJP as Delhi prepares for assembly polls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
All corruption charges in welfare schemes will be investigated: BJP president J P Nadda at launch of party's manifesto for Delhi polls.
All existing welfare schemes to continue: BJP chief J P Nadda while releasing party's manifesto, 'Sankalp Patra', for Delhi assembly polls.
Ministry's Digital Exhibition Shines Light on Welfare Schemes at Mahakumbh
Allegations of Corruption Rock AAP-Led Delhi Government Ahead of Elections
Delhi Government Enforces Dry Days During Assembly Elections