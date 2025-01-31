Left Menu

AAP's Bachat Patra: Saving Delhi's Rupees, Securing Futures

Arvind Kejriwal claims that the AAP government's welfare schemes help Delhi households save Rs 25,000 monthly, promising an additional Rs 10,000 if re-elected. He contrasted AAP's policies with the BJP's fiscal plans. Kejriwal criticized the BJP for diverting public funds to corporate allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 19:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal emphasized the financial impact of the AAP government's welfare schemes during the launch of the 'Bachat Patra' campaign. He declared that these initiatives help households save an average of Rs 25,000 each month, with an extra Rs 10,000 promised if the party is re-elected.

Kejriwal touted the policies such as free bus travel and health schemes, pointing out their advantages over BJP's financial strategies. He accused the BJP of planning to terminate these benefits and redirect public finances to their corporate allies if they come to power.

The AAP leader further presented a 'Bachat Patra' to a family, illustrating potential savings of Rs 50,200 monthly. Kejriwal warned voters against losing these benefits by supporting the BJP as Delhi prepares for assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

