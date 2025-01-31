Left Menu

Escalation in Eastern Congo: The Battle for Control

In eastern Congo, Congolese troops and Burundian forces are countering an advance by Rwandan-backed M23 rebels. The conflict raises fears of a wider regional war. Tensions between Rwanda and Burundi grow, pressing the involvement of global powers to call for a ceasefire and peace negotiations.

Updated: 31-01-2025 20:44 IST
In eastern Congo, a concerted military effort by Congolese and Burundian troops has halted the southward advance of M23 rebels, backed by Rwanda, as tensions rise across the volatile region. The conflict, which threatens to escalate into a broader regional war, has drawn the attention of global powers.

The city of Bukavu in South Kivu province has become a focal point of resistance as residents take defensive measures amidst fears of an M23 encirclement. Authorities are actively recruiting civilian volunteers to assist in the city's defense, with citizens expressing determination to protect their homes.

International actors, including the United States, Britain, and France, have pressured Rwandan President Paul Kagame to cease support for M23. Yet, diplomatic efforts face challenges due to geopolitical complexities and military realities on the ground. Meanwhile, local officials urge neighboring countries to sign a ceasefire agreement to prevent further conflict.

