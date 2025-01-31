Left Menu

Corruption Scandal Uncovered: Odisha Official Arrested

An official from the Integrated Tribal Development Agency in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district was arrested for possessing disproportionate assets. The vigilance department seized valuables including property, cash, and vehicles. A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 31-01-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 21:13 IST
Corruption Scandal Uncovered: Odisha Official Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An official from the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district was arrested on Friday after being found in possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Serving as a project administrator in Bonai, the official became the subject of legal action alongside his wife, with charges filed under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The Odisha Vigilance Department announced the arrest in a recent statement.

Authorities conducted raids on several properties linked to the official across Bhubaneswar, Balasore, Jajpur, and Bonai, discovering a hefty collection of wealth that included a building, flats, multiple plots, cash, and luxury items totaling several crores.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025