Corruption Scandal Uncovered: Odisha Official Arrested

An official from the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district was arrested on Friday after being found in possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Serving as a project administrator in Bonai, the official became the subject of legal action alongside his wife, with charges filed under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The Odisha Vigilance Department announced the arrest in a recent statement.

Authorities conducted raids on several properties linked to the official across Bhubaneswar, Balasore, Jajpur, and Bonai, discovering a hefty collection of wealth that included a building, flats, multiple plots, cash, and luxury items totaling several crores.

(With inputs from agencies.)