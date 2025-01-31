Clashes Erupt Over Poppy Destruction in Manipur
A confrontation occurred in Manipur's Kangpokpi district when a mob attacked security personnel involved in eradicating illicit poppy cultivation. The clash resulted in damage to four vehicles, but subsequent reinforcements allowed authorities to continue their operations in the Lhungjang hill range.
A tense confrontation unfolded on Friday in Manipur's Kangpokpi district as a mob of around 80 people hindered security personnel tasked with eradicating illegal poppy cultivation. Police reported that four vehicles were damaged during the incident.
The clash took place in the Lhungjang hill range, where a team from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and local law enforcement had been deployed for the eradication operation.
Authorities confirmed that the vehicles sustained damage mainly to their front windshields. The situation was eventually managed with the use of minimal force, and with the arrival of reinforcements, the poppy destruction operation in the area resumed.
