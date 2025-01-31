Clashes Erupt Over Poppy Destruction in Manipur

A tense confrontation unfolded on Friday in Manipur's Kangpokpi district as a mob of around 80 people hindered security personnel tasked with eradicating illegal poppy cultivation. Police reported that four vehicles were damaged during the incident.

The clash took place in the Lhungjang hill range, where a team from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and local law enforcement had been deployed for the eradication operation.

Authorities confirmed that the vehicles sustained damage mainly to their front windshields. The situation was eventually managed with the use of minimal force, and with the arrival of reinforcements, the poppy destruction operation in the area resumed.

