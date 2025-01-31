Gauhati High Court Cracks Down on Illegal Rat-Hole Mining in Assam

The Gauhati High Court has taken decisive action against illegal rat-hole coal mining in Assam, issuing notices to the state government and various departments to explain efforts made to stop the practice.

In response to the Dima Hasao mining tragedy, the court initiated a public interest litigation, demanding that seven departments, including the office of the chief secretary, report their actions. The judicial inquiry highlighted that over 200 rat-hole mines are operational in the Umrangso area.

The court is particularly concerned about inactivity in the Karbi Anglong district, where illegal mining continues unabated. Notices have been served to all respondents, requiring detailed responses by the next hearing scheduled for February 7. Despite a 2014 ban by the National Green Tribunal, illegal coal extraction continues in the northeast, with recent fatalities prompting renewed scrutiny.

