Manipur Strikes: Major Poppy Field Destruction

In a significant move against drug cartels, security forces in Manipur have destroyed 4.49 acres of illicit poppy fields in Noney district, according to Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The operation was conducted by the Noney District Police alongside a joint forest team from Noney and Tamenglong, targeting the Nurathel village hill range.

This collaborative effort struck a major blow to illegal drug activities in the region, as announced by Singh in a recent post on social media platform X.

(With inputs from agencies.)