Manipur Strikes: Major Poppy Field Destruction
Manipur's Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced that security forces destroyed 4.49 acres of illicit poppy plantations in Noney district. The operation involved the Noney District Police and a joint forest team. This effort dealt a significant blow to drug cartels operating in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 31-01-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 22:50 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant move against drug cartels, security forces in Manipur have destroyed 4.49 acres of illicit poppy fields in Noney district, according to Chief Minister N Biren Singh.
The operation was conducted by the Noney District Police alongside a joint forest team from Noney and Tamenglong, targeting the Nurathel village hill range.
This collaborative effort struck a major blow to illegal drug activities in the region, as announced by Singh in a recent post on social media platform X.
