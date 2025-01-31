Left Menu

Manipur Strikes: Major Poppy Field Destruction

Manipur's Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced that security forces destroyed 4.49 acres of illicit poppy plantations in Noney district. The operation involved the Noney District Police and a joint forest team. This effort dealt a significant blow to drug cartels operating in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 31-01-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 22:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant move against drug cartels, security forces in Manipur have destroyed 4.49 acres of illicit poppy fields in Noney district, according to Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The operation was conducted by the Noney District Police alongside a joint forest team from Noney and Tamenglong, targeting the Nurathel village hill range.

This collaborative effort struck a major blow to illegal drug activities in the region, as announced by Singh in a recent post on social media platform X.

(With inputs from agencies.)

