High-Stakes Capture: The STF Arrests Infamous Principal Assassin in Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force arrested Farmood, a criminal from Pratapgarh, in Lucknow. He was wanted for the murder of Yogendra Bahadur Singh, a principal in Bhadohi. Accompanied by accomplices, Farmood committed the crime due to a vendetta orchestrated by Saurabh. Legal proceedings are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 31-01-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 23:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force made a significant breakthrough by arresting Farmood, a criminal from Pratapgarh, in Lucknow on Friday. Accused of murdering a principal in Bhadohi, Farmood had a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head, according to officials.

The arrest came late Thursday evening near Fun Mall in Gomtinagar, offering closure to one of the state's high-profile cases. During the interrogation, the accused revealed his involvement in the daylight murder of Yogendra Bahadur Singh, the principal of National Inter College, on October 21, 2024, alongside his accomplices Amir, Junaid, Kaleem, and Saurabh.

This crime stemmed from a long-standing enmity between the victim and Saurabh, who, according to the Special Task Force, had facilitated the crime with Rs 5 lakh extended to Junaid, Amir, and Farmood through Kaleem. Several other charges, including attempted murder and robbery, had been registered against Farmood, and further legal steps are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

