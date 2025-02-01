Left Menu

Capture of Iraq's Infamous Executioner: A Historic Arrest

Iraq's National Security Agency announced the arrest of Saadoun Sabri Jamil Jumaa al-Qaisi, a former high-ranking official implicated in the 1980 execution of Shiite cleric Mohammad Baqir al-Sadr and his sister. Al-Qaisi evaded justice for years, but faces a potential death sentence following his return to Iraq.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 01-02-2025 00:41 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 00:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a move heralded as both historic and just, Iraq's National Security Agency announced the capture of Saadoun Sabri Jamil Jumaa al-Qaisi, a former high-level security official closely tied to the 1980 execution of Shiite cleric Mohammad Baqir al-Sadr and his sister, Bint al-Huda.

Al-Qaisi's involvement in the brutal suppression of religious opposition under Saddam Hussein's regime was long suspected, but it took decades before justice caught up with him. After fleeing to Syria post-2003, assuming the alias 'Hajj Saleh,' al-Qaisi was finally apprehended in Erbil earlier this year.

The arrest comes as a poignant reminder of past atrocities and the enduring commitment to justice. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani lauded the agency's efforts, reaffirming Iraq's dedication to holding perpetrators accountable regardless of the time elapsed since their crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

