Capture of Iraq's Infamous Executioner: A Historic Arrest
Iraq's National Security Agency announced the arrest of Saadoun Sabri Jamil Jumaa al-Qaisi, a former high-ranking official implicated in the 1980 execution of Shiite cleric Mohammad Baqir al-Sadr and his sister. Al-Qaisi evaded justice for years, but faces a potential death sentence following his return to Iraq.
- Country:
- Iraq
In a move heralded as both historic and just, Iraq's National Security Agency announced the capture of Saadoun Sabri Jamil Jumaa al-Qaisi, a former high-level security official closely tied to the 1980 execution of Shiite cleric Mohammad Baqir al-Sadr and his sister, Bint al-Huda.
Al-Qaisi's involvement in the brutal suppression of religious opposition under Saddam Hussein's regime was long suspected, but it took decades before justice caught up with him. After fleeing to Syria post-2003, assuming the alias 'Hajj Saleh,' al-Qaisi was finally apprehended in Erbil earlier this year.
The arrest comes as a poignant reminder of past atrocities and the enduring commitment to justice. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani lauded the agency's efforts, reaffirming Iraq's dedication to holding perpetrators accountable regardless of the time elapsed since their crimes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High Stakes Cybersecurity Breach at U.S. Treasury
The Role of NSA in Modern Security
Two Border Security Force jawans injured in IED blast triggered by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district: Police.
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Arrest of President Yoon Suk Yeol
Major Drug Bust: Two Arrested in Manipur