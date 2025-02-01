Guantanamo's New Role: Migrant Detention Facility Set to Open
The United States plans to convert a facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, into a detention center for migrants within 30 days. Initiated by President Trump and overseen by House border czar Tom Homan, the site is expected to initially hold a small number of migrants before possibly expanding.
The United States is gearing up to utilize a facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, as a new detention center for migrants, according to a report from The Washington Post. The initiative is slated to kick off within 30 days.
House border czar Tom Homan revealed that migration to the facility will begin shortly, pointing out that he is scheduled to visit Guantanamo Bay soon to oversee the expedited construction process.
While President Trump had initially indicated a capacity for up to 30,000 migrants, Homan noted plans to commence with a smaller intake. This location, apart from the high-security prison for foreign terror suspects, has a history of being used to detain migrants, including Haitians and Cubans.

