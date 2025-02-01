Left Menu

Guantanamo's New Role: Migrant Detention Facility Set to Open

The United States plans to convert a facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, into a detention center for migrants within 30 days. Initiated by President Trump and overseen by House border czar Tom Homan, the site is expected to initially hold a small number of migrants before possibly expanding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-02-2025 04:13 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 04:13 IST
Guantanamo's New Role: Migrant Detention Facility Set to Open
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is gearing up to utilize a facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, as a new detention center for migrants, according to a report from The Washington Post. The initiative is slated to kick off within 30 days.

House border czar Tom Homan revealed that migration to the facility will begin shortly, pointing out that he is scheduled to visit Guantanamo Bay soon to oversee the expedited construction process.

While President Trump had initially indicated a capacity for up to 30,000 migrants, Homan noted plans to commence with a smaller intake. This location, apart from the high-security prison for foreign terror suspects, has a history of being used to detain migrants, including Haitians and Cubans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025