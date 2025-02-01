Guantanamo's New Role: Migrant Detention Facility Set to Open

The United States is gearing up to utilize a facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, as a new detention center for migrants, according to a report from The Washington Post. The initiative is slated to kick off within 30 days.

House border czar Tom Homan revealed that migration to the facility will begin shortly, pointing out that he is scheduled to visit Guantanamo Bay soon to oversee the expedited construction process.

While President Trump had initially indicated a capacity for up to 30,000 migrants, Homan noted plans to commence with a smaller intake. This location, apart from the high-security prison for foreign terror suspects, has a history of being used to detain migrants, including Haitians and Cubans.

