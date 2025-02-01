Left Menu

Pentagon's Unprecedented Media Shuffle: A New Rotation

The Trump administration announced the removal of four major media organizations from dedicated Pentagon office spaces, including The New York Times and NBC News, to make room for others. This new annual media rotation aims to diversify the media presence in the Pentagon Press Corps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 10:37 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

The Trump administration has taken an unexpected step by ordering the removal of four major media organizations from their designated office spaces within the Pentagon, including The New York Times, National Public Radio, and NBC News. In a memo released late last Friday, the administration cited a desire to make space for new outlets such as the New York Post and One America News Network.

The decision is part of a 'New Annual Media Rotation Program' which aims to rotate one outlet from each medium—print, online, television, and radio—out of the Pentagon each year. This initiative hopes to provide fresh perspectives and opportunities to other media organizations, according to the memo.

The move has sparked concern among existing media groups. NBC News has voiced its disappointment over losing access to its long-held broadcasting booth, describing the decision as an obstacle to its reporting capabilities. The Pentagon Press Association also expressed reservations, noting the move's unprecedented nature. However, officials stress that all involved outlets will remain members of the Pentagon Press Corps, albeit without physical office space.

(With inputs from agencies.)

