Unyielding Aggression: Russia's Latest Assault on Ukraine

Russia launched a significant attack on Ukraine involving drones and missiles, resulting in the deaths of three civilians and extensive damage to residential buildings and infrastructure. The strikes targeted cities including Poltava and Kharkiv, causing fatalities and injuries, as tensions between the two nations escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 01-02-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 12:53 IST
  • Ukraine

In a devastating escalation of hostilities, Russia has unleashed a torrent of drones and missiles on Ukraine, leading to the tragic loss of at least three civilian lives, according to Ukrainian officials. The attack also inflicted substantial damage on residential areas and critical infrastructure.

Particularly hard hit was the central city of Poltava, where a Russian missile struck a residential building, killing two people and injuring seven, as confirmed by the Interior Ministry. This grievous incident underscores the ongoing human toll of the conflict.

Further north in Kharkiv, the mayor reported another civilian casualty, adding to the mounting number of victims in the region. These latest assaults highlight the persistent and deadly tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

