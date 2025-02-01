Serbia's Bridges of Protest: Students Challenge Corruption

Serbia's students are taking a stand against government corruption with planned demonstrations and the blockade of three bridges in Novi Sad. The protest marks three months since a tragic train station collapse killed 15 people, believed to be linked to corruption in a major infrastructure project.

The November 1 collapse has sparked widespread anti-corruption sentiment, leading to months of student-led protests against the populist government. Demonstrators accuse the authorities of negligence during the reconstruction of the Novi Sad train station, resulting in unsafe practices and regulatory oversights.

The protests, the most significant challenge to President Aleksandar Vucic in years, already prompted the resignation of Prime Minister Milos Vucevic. As tensions rise, thousands are expected to gather for the 'Three Months — Three Bridges' blockade, reflecting growing unrest and unity among Serbian citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)