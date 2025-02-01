Boosting Border Security: Increased Budgets for CAPFs

The Union Budget has provided a financial boost to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), operating under the aegis of India's Ministry of Home Affairs. These forces play a crucial role in maintaining the security of India's extensive land borders alongside federal counter-terrorist units like the National Security Guard (NSG).

A notable increase in budgetary allotments has been observed across various forces. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which is the largest among these forces with a strength of 3.25 lakh personnel, has seen its allocation rise to Rs 35,147 crore for the 2025-26 fiscal year. This is in comparison to the revised estimate of Rs 34,328 crore for the previous year.

Other forces receiving increased allocations include the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), reflecting the government's intent to bolster border security and counter-terrorism efforts. Meanwhile, the NSG and Assam Rifles also see incremental budgetary increases as part of this financial commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)