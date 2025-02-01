Maharashtra Arrest Leads to Unraveling of Tragic Double Murder Case

A significant breakthrough was made by the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force, which successfully apprehended Kamlesh Kumar, a fugitive from Maharashtra connected to a heinous double murder case.

Kumar, a wanted criminal with a bounty of Rs 50,000, was implicated in the brutal killing of a mother-daughter duo in a property-related conflict in the Kaptanganj area of Basti district. Following his arrest, Kumar confessed to police interrogators about his involvement, along with his family members, in the gruesome act.

Authorities revealed that Kumar and his accomplices strangulated Godavari Devi and her daughter Saumya, aged 60 and 22 respectively, before burning their bodies to erase evidence. Four other individuals have already been incarcerated, while Kumar sought refuge in Maharashtra to elude capture. He was presented in court, where his transit remand was authorized.

(With inputs from agencies.)