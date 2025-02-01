Exam Leak Scandal: Arrests Made Amid Viral Audio Controversy
Two individuals have been arrested following a viral audio leak alleging an exchange of Rs 40 lakh for exam papers of the 2024 Group B non-gazetted examination by MPSC. The arrests, following a complaint in Pune, involve Deepak Sakhare and Yogesh Waghmare, while others remain at large.
In a dramatic turn of events, two men have been arrested in connection with a leaked audio recording that has taken the internet by storm. The recording allegedly involves a proposed Rs 40 lakh exchange for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission's (MPSC) Group B examination papers, scheduled for Sunday.
The Nagpur Crime Branch successfully detained Deepak Sakhare, 25, from Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh, and Yogesh Waghmare, 28, from Bhandara, as investigations into the case gather momentum. The duo's arrest came after Pune police flagged the audio to their Nagpur peers.
While two other suspects, Ashish and Pradeep Kulpe, remain elusive, officials confirm that the original complaint emerged in Pune. The Maharashtra Group-B Services Preliminary Examination is notably competitive, drawing in 2,86,000 candidates statewide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
