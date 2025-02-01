Left Menu

Colleague and Driver Arrested in Gruesome Financial Dispute Murder

A financial dispute led to the alleged murder of a cashier by his colleague and a taxi driver accomplice. The body was found in a vacant plot, and two suspects have been arrested. The victim was identified as Rakesh from Delhi, and the motive involved a Rs 30,000 debt.

  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, a 46-year-old cashier employed at a private company met a tragic fate at the hands of his colleague and an accomplice. The incident, driven by a financial dispute, came to light after his body was discovered in a vacant plot in Binola village.

Police have confirmed the arrest of Avneesh Kumar from Sandupur and Bobby Kumar, a taxi driver from Nangla Bihara, late Friday night. Investigations have revealed that the crime was motivated by an unpaid Rs 30,000 borrowed during Diwali 2024, leading the duo to resort to murder in a desperate bid to avoid repayment.

The unfortunate sequence of events began when the accused lured Rakesh near Shankar Chowk under the guise of returning the borrowed amount. They allegedly took him to a remote location where he was strangled and his body subsequently dumped. Authorities are continuing investigations after impounding the vehicle used in the crime.

