Left Menu

Congo's Call: Ending 'Blood-Stained' Sponsorships Amid Crisis

Congo's foreign minister, Therese Kayikwamba Wagner, urges global soccer clubs to cut ties with Rwanda-backed sponsorships amid a worsening humanitarian crisis. Wagner's plea highlights severe human rights abuses linked to Rwanda's alleged role in Congo's conflict and questions the morality of lucrative marketing agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-02-2025 05:32 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 05:32 IST
Congo's Call: Ending 'Blood-Stained' Sponsorships Amid Crisis

In a stern admonition, the Democratic Republic of Congo's foreign minister, Therese Kayikwamba Wagner, has urged high-profile soccer clubs Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and Paris St Germain to sever their 'blood-stained' sponsorships with 'Visit Rwanda'. This plea follows an intensifying humanitarian crisis in the region.

The DR Congo health ministry recently reported nearly 800 bodies in hospital morgues in Goma, amid an offensive by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels. This conflict has further aggravated the enduring crisis, leading to mass displacements and grievous human rights violations, as noted by the United Nations.

Minister Wagner has reached out to these clubs, questioning the ethics of their deals, given the U.N. findings of Rwandan military presence in Congo. Her letters emphasize that thousands remain trapped in Goma under dire conditions. She decries the sponsorship's contribution to the suffering and urges the clubs to act for the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025