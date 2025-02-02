Left Menu

Deception and Betrayal: Kidney Sale Leads to Heartbreak in West Bengal

A woman in West Bengal allegedly convinced her husband to sell his kidney for Rs 10 lakh for their daughter's education, only to flee with another man, taking the money. The husband's family, upon complaint, found her living with a lover, sparking a police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-02-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 19:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling case of deception in West Bengal's Howrah district, a woman allegedly convinced her husband to sell his kidney, pretending it was to fund their daughter's education, only to abscond with the substantial sum of Rs 10 lakh and another man.

The family lodged a complaint with the police, prompting an investigation. They alleged the woman had pressured her husband for a year regarding the kidney sale, citing household needs and their daughter's schooling as reasons.

Upon following leads, the family located her in Kolkata, residing with a man she reportedly met online. Police are now probing the incident, scrutinizing video evidence and preparing to question both parties involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

