Haryana Declares Paid Holiday for Delhi Assembly Election
The Haryana government announced a paid holiday for February 5, allowing state government employees registered as voters in Delhi to cast their votes in the assembly election. This decision also extends to employees of private establishments in Haryana who are Delhi voters.
The Haryana government has officially declared February 5 as a paid holiday across all public offices, academic institutions, boards, and corporations, in light of the upcoming assembly election in Delhi.
This move ensures that state government employees registered as voters in Delhi can participate in the electoral process without the hindrance of work commitments.
Additionally, employees at factories, shops, and private establishments within Haryana who are eligible voters of Delhi are also granted this benefit, aligning with provisions under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, and the Representation of the People Act, 1951.
(With inputs from agencies.)
