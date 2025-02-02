Haryana Declares Paid Holiday for Delhi Assembly Election

The Haryana government has officially declared February 5 as a paid holiday across all public offices, academic institutions, boards, and corporations, in light of the upcoming assembly election in Delhi.

This move ensures that state government employees registered as voters in Delhi can participate in the electoral process without the hindrance of work commitments.

Additionally, employees at factories, shops, and private establishments within Haryana who are eligible voters of Delhi are also granted this benefit, aligning with provisions under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, and the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

