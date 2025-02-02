Left Menu

Union Minister Defends NDA Government Amidst Anti-Muslim Allegations

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale refutes claims by Congress and other opposition that the NDA government is anti-Muslim, stating that welfare schemes are inclusive. He addresses concerns about the Union Budget's impact on Telangana, noting the budget's focus on nationwide implementation. The ministry's fund allocation reflects commitment to social justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-02-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 22:48 IST
Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, countered allegations from Congress and opposition parties labeling the NDA government as 'anti-Muslim'. He underscored that Prime Minister Modi's administration aims to benefit all societal segments, including Muslims.

Athawale detailed various welfare schemes, ensuring they encompass all citizens without exclusion. He addressed concerns regarding Telangana's perceived neglect in the Union Budget, maintaining that the budget targets nationwide application rather than state-specific allocations.

Further emphasizing the government's dedication to social justice, Athawale pointed out a notable increase in his ministry's budget for 2025-26, reinforcing support for marginalized communities. In contrast, Telangana's Congress unit, led by B Mahesh Kumar Goud, protested what they interpret as budgetary oversight of their state's needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

