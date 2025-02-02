Escalation at Jenin: Unveiling the West Bank Conflict

The Israeli military escalated its operations in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank on Sunday, demolishing approximately 20 buildings. This marked a significant intensification in a conflict that has persisted for nearly two weeks, targeting what Israeli forces say are militant fighters and weapons caches.

Footage from the scene reveals multiple explosions reverberating throughout the densely packed camp, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Meanwhile, the Israeli military announced it had dismantled 23 structures in its ongoing effort to locate and neutralize explosives laboratories, weapons, and militant observation points.

The initiative has displaced nearly all of the camp's 20,000 residents over the past two months, according to the United Nations. As tensions rise, with calls for intensified resistance by Hamas, the region remains on edge, with casualties reported on both sides and ongoing military engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)