Tragedy on the Tracks: Train Porter Arrested for Alleged Rape

A porter allegedly raped a middle-aged woman in an empty train coach at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus. The woman reported the crime, leading to the porter's arrest following surveillance footage review. Authorities are investigating why the victim entered the coach after disembarking her original train.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-02-2025 08:20 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 08:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A disturbing crime unfolded at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus, where a woman reported being raped by a train porter in an empty coach, police revealed.

The incident occurred late on Saturday night when the middle-aged victim and her son arrived at the station. After disembarking, she mistakenly entered another train on an adjacent platform, according to a Government Railway Police (GRP) official.

The police swiftly arrested the suspect after analyzing surveillance camera footage. While the porter's motive and the woman's actions remain under investigation, he has been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

