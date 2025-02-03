Loan Harassment in Thane Leads to Tragic Suicide: Police Investigate

Tragedy struck in Maharashtra's Thane district as a 38-year-old man named Amin Shaikh ended his life, allegedly due to relentless harassment over a loan repayment. The case unfolded when local police arrested one individual and filed charges against three others following the incident that occurred last month.

According to authorities, Shaikh had initially borrowed Rs 1.8 lakh but managed to repay Rs 3.3 lakh, including interest. Despite settling the debt, the accused reportedly continued to intimidate and threaten Shaikh for additional money. Under immense distress, Shaikh committed suicide by hanging himself at his Ganeshpuri home on January 14, as reported by the police.

Investigations revealed a recorded message left on Shaikh's mobile phone, allegedly naming three individuals responsible for his drastic decision. Subsequently, the police registered an FIR against them under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. While one accused is in custody, efforts are ongoing to apprehend the others.

