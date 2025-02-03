High Court Grants Interim Bail to Kuldeep Sengar for Eye Surgery

The Delhi High Court has temporarily released Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the former BJP leader and Unnao rape convict, granting him interim bail to undergo eye surgery before February 4. This decision was made by a bench comprising Justices Yashwant Varma and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar.

Observing that Sengar's cataract surgery is scheduled for Tuesday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, the court has suspended his sentence under the condition that he surrenders to jail authorities on February 5. This move follows a previous order allowing interim bail for medical reasons.

Sengar's counsel informed the court about unavoidable delays in the earlier scheduled surgery, necessitating an extension. However, the interim bail plea faced opposition from the survivor's lawyer, arguing against continuous allowances. Sengar's appeal against his 2019 conviction remains under consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)