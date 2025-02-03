Left Menu

Fatal Explosion Rocks Moscow's Alye Parusa Complex

A deadly explosion at the Alye Parusa residential complex in northwest Moscow resulted in one fatality and four injuries. The cause of the blast remains unclear. The incident comes after Ukraine claimed responsibility for a bombing that killed a Russian general in December.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 13:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An explosive incident at the Alye Parusa residential building in northwest Moscow has resulted in the death of one person and left four others injured, according to Russian state news agency TASS. Reports from a Telegram channel with security contacts, Baza, included video footage showing significant damage at the scene.

As of now, the cause of the explosion remains unknown. Notably, this incident follows a series of tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the latter having previously claimed responsibility for a deadly bomb blast that killed Russian General Igor Kirillov outside another Moscow apartment complex in December.

Ukrainian officials have yet to comment on the latest explosion in Moscow. This developing story is being closely monitored for further updates. (Written by Felix Light; Edited by Guy Faulconbridge/Andrew Osborn)

(With inputs from agencies.)

