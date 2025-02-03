Tragic Family Dispute: BJP MLA's Kin Killed in Ujjain

A tragic family dispute unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, as a BJP MLA's brother shot his son dead, according to local police.

The altercation occurred in the Makdon tehsil early Monday morning, leading to the arrest of the alleged shooter.

Mangal Malviya, elder brother of BJP MLA Satish Malviya, used a 12-bore licensed gun following a heated argument with his son Arvind over financial matters related to the family's grocery store. Authorities confirmed that Arvind died instantly, and his father has been detained for questioning. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

