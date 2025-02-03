Left Menu

Tragic Family Dispute: BJP MLA's Kin Killed in Ujjain

In Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, a family dispute led to BJP MLA Satish Malviya's brother, Mangal Malviya, shooting his son dead. The incident involved a 12-bore licensed gun and stemmed from a disagreement over money from the family grocery store. The suspect is in custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ujjain | Updated: 03-02-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 13:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic family dispute unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, as a BJP MLA's brother shot his son dead, according to local police.

The altercation occurred in the Makdon tehsil early Monday morning, leading to the arrest of the alleged shooter.

Mangal Malviya, elder brother of BJP MLA Satish Malviya, used a 12-bore licensed gun following a heated argument with his son Arvind over financial matters related to the family's grocery store. Authorities confirmed that Arvind died instantly, and his father has been detained for questioning. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

