Political Showdown: AIADMK and DMK Clash Over Viral Video

Law Minister S Regupathy of DMK has challenged AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami to apologize for baseless allegations after a video showed an accused admitting ties to AIADMK. The controversy centers around a car chase incident on the East Coast Road, with political blame being traded between the parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-02-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 14:26 IST
DMK leader and Law Minister S Regupathy has questioned whether AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami will apologize over allegations about a recent car chase incident on the East Coast Road, in which an accused has admitted to AIADMK ties.

Regupathy, highlighting a video broadcast on social media, criticized the AIADMK for trying to politicize the matter by falsely associating the incident with the DMK. Chandru, arrested in the case, confessed to having an AIADMK family background, contradicting prior accusations against DMK.

Chandru, identified as a key suspect, claimed using a DMK flag on his SUV was for toll plaza fee evasion, not political motifs. The AIADMK-DMK conflict intensifies as both parties confront each other over law enforcement's role and political blame games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

