Tragic Accident Claims Young Life in Akot

A seven-year-old girl, Nidhi Jaiswal, was killed in a motorcycle accident involving a truck in Akot city, Akola district. The truck driver fled but was later apprehended by police. The incident occurred on Daryapur Road and has led to charges under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Motor Vehicle Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Akola | Updated: 03-02-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 14:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A heart-wrenching accident claimed the life of seven-year-old Nidhi Jaiswal in Akot city on Sunday night. Riding pillion on a motorcycle with her father, Nidhi was tragically crushed under a truck.

The driver of the truck abandoned the vehicle at the scene but was subsequently detained by police on Monday. The accident took place on Daryapur Road, leaving the community in shock.

Authorities have charged the driver under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Motor Vehicle Act, as investigations continue to uncover the cause behind this devastating incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

