Tragic Accident Claims Young Life in Akot

A heart-wrenching accident claimed the life of seven-year-old Nidhi Jaiswal in Akot city on Sunday night. Riding pillion on a motorcycle with her father, Nidhi was tragically crushed under a truck.

The driver of the truck abandoned the vehicle at the scene but was subsequently detained by police on Monday. The accident took place on Daryapur Road, leaving the community in shock.

Authorities have charged the driver under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Motor Vehicle Act, as investigations continue to uncover the cause behind this devastating incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)