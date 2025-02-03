Left Menu

Security Breach at UN Kabul Compound

A violent incident occurred at the United Nations compound in Kabul, resulting in one fatality and one injury. The Taliban guards were involved, according to UNAMA. Investigations into the shooting are currently underway.

Updated: 03-02-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 14:55 IST
In a disturbing turn of events, a shooting at the United Nations compound in Kabul has resulted in the tragic death of one individual and injuries to another. This alarming news was confirmed by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) in a statement released on Monday.

The statement points to the involvement of Taliban guards, raising concerns about the security measures surrounding international facilities in the region. The authorities have committed to a thorough investigation, as questions about safety protocols and accountability loom over the incident.

This occurrence underscores the volatile situation in Afghanistan, especially in areas where foreign missions are stationed. The global community watches closely as investigations unfold, hoping for swift justice and enhanced security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

