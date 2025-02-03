Gang Rivalry: Arrests Made in High-Profile Murder Case
Five individuals, including the primary accused, have been arrested in connection with the murder of Sumit Jandiyal, leader of the Gataro gang, who was shot by a rival group on January 21 in Jammu. The arrests were made in a joint operation by Crime Branch and Jammu and Kashmir Police.
- Country:
- India
Five individuals, including the main accused in the murder of a notorious gangster, have been apprehended, police said Monday. The incident involved the shooting of Sumit Jandiyal, the leader of the Gataro gang, by members of a rival faction earlier this year in Jammu city.
The police have launched an extensive manhunt following Jandiyal's murder on January 21 at Jammu’s Jewel Chowk. The main accused, Harash, and others, including Arun and Ajay, were caught as they attempted to flee to Nepal.
The operation, carried out jointly by the Delhi Crime Branch and Jammu and Kashmir Police, led to the arrests in New Delhi on Sunday. The suspects have been handed over to Jammu and Kashmir Police, and investigations continue as authorities seek further remand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mystery Illness Strikes Tragic Blow in Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri
Police Crackdown: Drug Peddlers Nabbed in Jammu and Kathua
Toxic Spring Tied to Mysterious Village Deaths in Jammu and Kashmir
Trial of Yasin Malik: SC directs registrar general of J-K HC to ensure installation of proper video conferencing facility at Jammu court.
India captain Rohit Sharma and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal named in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad for match against Jammu and Kashmir.