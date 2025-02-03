Left Menu

Gang Rivalry: Arrests Made in High-Profile Murder Case

Five individuals, including the primary accused, have been arrested in connection with the murder of Sumit Jandiyal, leader of the Gataro gang, who was shot by a rival group on January 21 in Jammu. The arrests were made in a joint operation by Crime Branch and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Updated: 03-02-2025 15:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Five individuals, including the main accused in the murder of a notorious gangster, have been apprehended, police said Monday. The incident involved the shooting of Sumit Jandiyal, the leader of the Gataro gang, by members of a rival faction earlier this year in Jammu city.

The police have launched an extensive manhunt following Jandiyal's murder on January 21 at Jammu’s Jewel Chowk. The main accused, Harash, and others, including Arun and Ajay, were caught as they attempted to flee to Nepal.

The operation, carried out jointly by the Delhi Crime Branch and Jammu and Kashmir Police, led to the arrests in New Delhi on Sunday. The suspects have been handed over to Jammu and Kashmir Police, and investigations continue as authorities seek further remand.

