Gang Rivalry: Arrests Made in High-Profile Murder Case

Five individuals, including the main accused in the murder of a notorious gangster, have been apprehended, police said Monday. The incident involved the shooting of Sumit Jandiyal, the leader of the Gataro gang, by members of a rival faction earlier this year in Jammu city.

The police have launched an extensive manhunt following Jandiyal's murder on January 21 at Jammu’s Jewel Chowk. The main accused, Harash, and others, including Arun and Ajay, were caught as they attempted to flee to Nepal.

The operation, carried out jointly by the Delhi Crime Branch and Jammu and Kashmir Police, led to the arrests in New Delhi on Sunday. The suspects have been handed over to Jammu and Kashmir Police, and investigations continue as authorities seek further remand.

(With inputs from agencies.)