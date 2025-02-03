EU Resilience Against US Tariffs

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has affirmed the European Union's ability to counter any tariffs imposed by the United States, stressing the importance of cooperation between the trading partners.

In a statement made before an informal meeting of EU leaders in Brussels, Scholz highlighted the EU's capacity as a formidable economic entity to navigate and adapt to tariff policies. However, he underlined that the overarching aim should be fostering cooperation.

His remarks come amid ongoing concerns about transatlantic trade tensions, as EU leaders gather to discuss strategies to uphold economic unity and strengthen international ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)