EU Resilience Against US Tariffs

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized the European Union's capacity to handle potential US tariffs, advocating instead for cooperative trade relations. Speaking before an EU leaders meeting in Brussels, Scholz highlighted the EU's strength to influence its economic future while prioritizing collaboration with the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 03-02-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 15:41 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has affirmed the European Union's ability to counter any tariffs imposed by the United States, stressing the importance of cooperation between the trading partners.

In a statement made before an informal meeting of EU leaders in Brussels, Scholz highlighted the EU's capacity as a formidable economic entity to navigate and adapt to tariff policies. However, he underlined that the overarching aim should be fostering cooperation.

His remarks come amid ongoing concerns about transatlantic trade tensions, as EU leaders gather to discuss strategies to uphold economic unity and strengthen international ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

