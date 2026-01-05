Record-breaking Jubilee Year Boosts Rome's Tourism and Economy

In 2025, Rome experienced an influx of 33.5 million pilgrims for the Catholic Holy Year, breaking previous tourism records and providing a significant boost to the local economy, officials from the Vatican and Italy confirmed. The event also sparked a series of large-scale infrastructure improvements throughout the city.

Economic investment in Rome's tourist sites totaled approximately 3.7 billion euros, funded by state and European resources. This investment was deemed worthwhile as it facilitated a robust transformation of the city's infrastructure, culminating in projects like a new Vatican underpass and a refreshed Trevi Fountain.

This Jubilee was notable as it saw two popes presiding over its activities — a rarity last seen in 1700. Despite the successes, the year wasn't without challenges. Extensive construction led to hidden attractions and a surge in short-term rentals affected local residents, highlighting the event's mixed impact.