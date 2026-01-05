Left Menu

Record-breaking Jubilee Year Boosts Rome's Tourism and Economy

In 2025, Rome welcomed 33.5 million pilgrims for the Catholic Holy Year, setting a record for visitors. The event, marked by historic occurrences, including two popes leading the Jubilee, proved economically beneficial with substantial infrastructure improvements. Challenges included disruptions in tourism and rental markets due to extensive construction projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 18:15 IST
Record-breaking Jubilee Year Boosts Rome's Tourism and Economy

In 2025, Rome experienced an influx of 33.5 million pilgrims for the Catholic Holy Year, breaking previous tourism records and providing a significant boost to the local economy, officials from the Vatican and Italy confirmed. The event also sparked a series of large-scale infrastructure improvements throughout the city.

Economic investment in Rome's tourist sites totaled approximately 3.7 billion euros, funded by state and European resources. This investment was deemed worthwhile as it facilitated a robust transformation of the city's infrastructure, culminating in projects like a new Vatican underpass and a refreshed Trevi Fountain.

This Jubilee was notable as it saw two popes presiding over its activities — a rarity last seen in 1700. Despite the successes, the year wasn't without challenges. Extensive construction led to hidden attractions and a surge in short-term rentals affected local residents, highlighting the event's mixed impact.

TRENDING

1
Market Reacts: U.S. Military Action in Venezuela Drives Oil and Defense Stock Gains

Market Reacts: U.S. Military Action in Venezuela Drives Oil and Defense Stoc...

 Global
2
Revolutionizing Fisheries in Hill States: A New Policy Vision

Revolutionizing Fisheries in Hill States: A New Policy Vision

 India
3
Intrusion Averted at JD Vance's Unoccupied Ohio Home

Intrusion Averted at JD Vance's Unoccupied Ohio Home

 United States
4
Orban's Struggles: Hungary's Quest for Financial Aid

Orban's Struggles: Hungary's Quest for Financial Aid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026