Odisha CM's Immediate Action: Relief and Shelter for Rare Disease Victim
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi sanctioned Rs 5 lakh for treatment and a house for a girl with a rare disease. The on-the-spot decision came at a grievance hearing. Majhi ensured ongoing treatment for the girl's condition and called upon people to approach the Chief Minister's Grievance Cell for justice.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-02-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 17:21 IST
- Country:
- India
In a prompt response to a pressing medical crisis, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi sanctioned an immediate Rs 5 lakh fund for a girl's treatment suffering from a rare genetic disorder.
Simultaneously, the Chief Minister ensured housing support for her family under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, demonstrating swift governance.
The Chief Minister's Office remains committed to resolving public grievances, with Majhi urging citizens to reach out if denied justice locally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
