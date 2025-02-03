Congo Calls for Sanctions to Halt Rwanda's Role in M23 Conflict

In a bid to address the escalating M23 rebel conflict in eastern Congo, Congo's communications minister emphasized the need for international sanctions on Rwanda to ensure regional peace. The ongoing violence has displaced approximately 500,000 people and seen the strategic city of Goma fall into rebel hands, reigniting fears of a broader regional conflict reminiscent of the devastating wars between 1996 and 2003.

The U.S. and the European Union have condemned Rwanda's involvement, citing UN reports of troops and arms support for the M23 militia. Congo's spokesperson, Patrick Muyaya, stated that sanctions were the minimum response to Rwanda's breach of international law and called for meaningful negotiations. Despite Rwanda's claim of self-defense, questions linger over its military actions across the border.

Meanwhile, humanitarian efforts continue in Goma with the burial of numerous bodies as the city's morgues overflow. Congo vows to protect its people from aggressors, maintaining resolve against further southward advances by rebels. Regional leaders, including Congo's Felix Tshisekedi and Rwanda's Paul Kagame, are scheduled to meet in early February to discuss solutions and pathways to peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)