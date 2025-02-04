Left Menu

Trump's Bold Move: U.S. Sovereign Wealth Fund to Acquire TikTok?

President Trump signed an executive order to create a U.S. sovereign wealth fund, potentially purchasing TikTok. Economic benefits are anticipated, though details remain unspecified. Trump aims to use revenues for national projects, challenging as the U.S. operates at a deficit. Negotiations on TikTok’s future continue amidst security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 00:22 IST
In a significant economic maneuver, U.S. President Donald Trump has authorized the formation of a sovereign wealth fund, potentially setting the stage for the acquisition of the social media giant TikTok.

The initiative aims to leverage American assets to drive national growth, despite the country's fiscal deficit. The fund's financing remains under wraps, with Trump hinting at innovative sources like tariffs.

The announcement arrives amidst ongoing negotiations over TikTok's operations, following proposed restrictions on its Chinese parent company. A decision on TikTok's status is anticipated, reflecting broader national security discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

