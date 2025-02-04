Teen Stirs Chaos with Stolen Revolver in Kolhapur

A bizarre incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district when a 13-year-old boy allegedly swiped a revolver from the home of a retired police officer. Authorities confirmed the boy, believing the gun was a toy, fired it 20 times in a village on February 1.

Police revealed that the boy's mother was employed as a housekeeper at the officer's residence. The boy accompanied her to work, stumbled upon the firearm in a drawer, and took it without realizing its lethal potential. The day after, he took the weapon to a grazing field with a friend and shot in the air.

The retired cop noticed the missing weapon and informed local authorities, leading to an investigation that uncovered the boy's involvement. Police recovered empty cartridges at the site and have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita's provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)