Palestinian Prisoners Freed: First Transfer to Turkey Under Ceasefire Deal

Fifteen Palestinian prisoners have arrived in Turkey following their release by Israel under a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, according to the Hamas prisoners media office. Deported first to Egypt, these detainees are part of the initial group accepted by a third country, aside from Egypt, under the terms of the ceasefire.

In Palestinian society, those imprisoned for resisting Israel are revered as heroes. A Turkish security source confirmed the planned arrival of these 15 individuals from Egypt but declined to provide further details.

This initial ceasefire phase also witnessed Hamas freeing 18 hostages and Israel releasing 583 Palestinian prisoners, with at least 79 initially relocated to Egypt. Some released prisoners may potentially go to Algeria or Qatar, as per Hamas sources. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was slated to meet U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss the situation in Gaza and other regional concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)