Goa Police Crack Down on Drug Racket, Arrest Supplying Ring

In a significant operation, Goa police have arrested two individuals involved in a drug peddling racket, seizing ganja valued at Rs 2.4 lakh. The arrests are the result of a coordinated effort by the police department.

A 19-year-old from Udaipur, Rajasthan, who allegedly supplied the drugs, was also apprehended, marking a crucial breakthrough in the investigation that started with the arrest of Sonu Kumar Chauhan in Goa.

The thorough investigation led to the arrest of the alleged supplier, Rakesh Meghwal, after he was traced to Udaipur using technical surveillance. Both individuals face charges under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)