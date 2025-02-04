Left Menu

Goa Police Crack Down on Drug Racket, Arrest Supplying Ring

Goa police arrested two individuals linked to a drug peddling network, seizing ganja valued at Rs 2.4 lakh. The operation led to arrests in both Goa and Udaipur, with charges filed under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 04-02-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 19:20 IST
Goa Police Crack Down on Drug Racket, Arrest Supplying Ring
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, Goa police have arrested two individuals involved in a drug peddling racket, seizing ganja valued at Rs 2.4 lakh. The arrests are the result of a coordinated effort by the police department.

A 19-year-old from Udaipur, Rajasthan, who allegedly supplied the drugs, was also apprehended, marking a crucial breakthrough in the investigation that started with the arrest of Sonu Kumar Chauhan in Goa.

The thorough investigation led to the arrest of the alleged supplier, Rakesh Meghwal, after he was traced to Udaipur using technical surveillance. Both individuals face charges under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025