Sasmit Patra Criticizes President's Address: Claims Disconnect from Reality

Biju Janata Dal MP Sasmit Patra launched a scathing critique on President Droupadi Murmu's address to Parliament, labeling it as disconnected from the people's struggles and full of recycled promises.

During the debate on the Motion of Thanks in Rajya Sabha, Patra argued that the speech failed to tackle India's most pressing issues, including rising inflation and unemployment. He claimed it bypassed crucial topics like farmers' distress and Odisha's demand for special recognition.

Highlighting the address's shortcomings, Patra pointed out its neglect of Odisha-specific issues, from cyclone management to green tax policies, stressing that tribal livelihoods and infrastructure concerns were overlooked.

(With inputs from agencies.)