Unidentified Attackers Open Fire on Former MLA's Car

In a dramatic turn of events, former Congress MLA Kulbir Singh Zira reported an attack on his vehicle on Monday night near Sher Khan village. Unidentified individuals allegedly opened fire on Zira's car as he was returning from Ferozepur to Zira town, causing widespread concern.

According to Zira, his driver first noticed a suspicious car following them. Despite attempts to evade the pursuers, the assailants managed to fire six rounds targeting the former legislator's car. The incident highlights ongoing security concerns faced by political figures in the region.

Police, led by Superintendent Randhir Kumar, are investigating the claim and have received emergency calls regarding the shooting. Zira, who has previously been an MLA from the Zira seat, stated he had received threats from gangsters before. CCTV footage from the scene has been submitted to assist the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)