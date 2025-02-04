Left Menu

Kashmir SIM Card Smuggling Ring Exposed: CIK Detains Five Suspects

Counter Intelligence Kashmir has detained five suspects allegedly involved in smuggling SIM cards to terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir prisons. These individuals worked in collusion with inmates to facilitate SIM card operations for terror-related activities. Further arrests are expected in connection to this criminal conspiracy.

Updated: 04-02-2025 20:42 IST
Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) has taken action, detaining five suspects on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in a SIM card smuggling operation connected to terrorists held in various Jammu and Kashmir prisons.

The CIK revealed that these individuals are part of a criminal conspiracy with anti-national elements, aiming to procure, transport, and smuggle SIM cards for use by inmates in Central Jail. This network allegedly includes individuals involved in terrorism and narco-terrorism.

Searches conducted within the jail premises found these suspects, in collusion with some inmates, responsible for the illegal activity. The role of telecom vendors in issuing these SIM cards is under investigation, with further arrests anticipated.

