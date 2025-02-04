Colombia's Catatumbo Crisis: A Community in Conflict

Residents of Colombia's Catatumbo region, near the Venezuelan border, face a dilemma over returning home after rebel attacks displaced at least 50,000 people.

The government blames the self-proclaimed ELN for targeting ex-FARC members and community leaders in drug-trafficking crimes, prompting President Gustavo Petro to halt peace talks, a setback in ending Colombia's long-standing internal conflict.

Fleeing violence, locals like Luz Nelly Jaimes are unsure if their homes are intact and fear night clashes between armed groups. Despite increased security operations, the region remains tense with many displaced still awaiting a peaceful resolution.

