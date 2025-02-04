The Pavlohrad concert hall in eastern Ukraine has transformed from a music venue into a shelter for locals displaced by ongoing conflict with Russia. As cots replace instruments, the hall echoes with the muffled sobs of those forced from their homes by the relentless fighting.

Recently, the conflict has intensified, with Russian army advances enveloping nearby towns and villages. This surge in violence led to the concert hall being repurposed as a center for refugees. Despite providing essential services, the shelter's future is uncertain due to the abrupt freeze on US humanitarian aid initiated by former President Donald Trump.

The suspension of aid, which funded critical components like fuel and worker salaries, has left Ukraine's various sectors in jeopardy. President Zelenskyy reports that significant cuts in external assistance could exacerbate the humanitarian crisis, although efforts are underway to secure alternative funding from European sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)