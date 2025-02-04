Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh CM Defends Project Approvals Amid BJP Allegations

The Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, announced the approval of Rs 421 crore for projects across 28 BJP-represented Assembly segments. Amid accusations by opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur of partiality, Sukhu emphasized the government's commitment to education and healthcare, while highlighting ongoing efforts to modernize health facilities.

In a heated exchange with opposition members, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday defended the allocation of Rs 421 crore for projects across BJP-represented Assembly segments. The CM detailed the progress in project approvals, highlighting the completion of 62 DPRs worth Rs 421 crore.

Sukhu countered allegations made by opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur, who claimed that Congress MLAs received preferential treatment and BJP projects were ignored. Sukhu emphasized that education and healthcare have been pivotal in the government's agenda, with significant advancements made in recent years.

The chief minister accused the previous BJP administration of prioritizing new institutions for political gains without substantial support, leading to diminished service quality. The current government aims for sustainable development by modernizing healthcare technology and addressing staff shortages while fostering industrial growth.

